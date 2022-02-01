Required to remove snow from sidewalks? What a Springfield city ordinance means for you

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you live in Springfield, you may need to break out your snow shovel this week, and not just for your driveway.

A Springfield city ordinance says all residents are required to keep the sidewalk next to their property clear of hazards that would make it dangerous for pedestrians to use them.

“All persons are hereby required to take reasonable measures under the circumstances, excluding physical repairs, to keep the sidewalk in front of, or adjacent to, the property or premises owned or occupied by them or under their control, within the city, clear and free of hazards so as not to endanger or inconvenience pedestrians using such sidewalks.”

“Hazards” would include snow and ice, according to the city’s street superintendent.

“It can be a hazard when they build up on the roads or build up in traffic areas, whether that’s pedestrian or vehicular,” says Streets Superintendent Colten Harris. “We’ve got about 680 lane miles of streets that we keep clear. Of course, we do maintain the right of way. But, when it comes to snow removal efforts, it would be quite a task to remove all of the snow along those as well.”

Harris says the requirement does not include the portion of the sidewalk leading from the street to your home, just the portion that runs parallel with the street. He also wants to make sure people realize the ordinance requires residents to take “reasonable” measures to remove hazards.

“Certainly would not suggest anyone take on that task that cannot do it,” explains Harris. “In the middle of the storm would not be the best time to remove accumulating snow. Make that judgment based on your ability and what the weather is outside.”

According to the city, there have not been any complaints filed regarding snow on sidewalks in the last year. Neither the city of Republic nor the city of Nixa has similar ordinances. Those city crews also do not clear snow off sidewalks.

If you decide to shovel any snow, it’s important to do it safely. According to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, there are around 100 deaths, and more than 11,000 injuries every year because of snow shoveling. You can find tips for shoveling snow without getting injured here: https://www.nationwidechildrens.org/research/areas-of-research/center-for-injury-research-and-policy/injury-topics/sports-recreation/snow-shoveling#:~:text=Each%20year%2C%20snow%20shoveling%20leads,treatment%20in%20an%20emergency%20department.

