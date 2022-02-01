Southwest Missouri prosecutor drops charge against ex-teacher after she marries student

SARCOXIE, Mo. (AP) — A former teacher in southwest Missouri who was charged with having sex with a student no longer faces prosecution because she and the student have married.

Twenty-six-year-old Baylee Turner was charged in 2019 with having sexual relations with one of her male students. At the time, Turner was in her first year of teaching English at Sarcoxie High School. Prosecutors told the Joplin Globe that because the two have married, the former student can not be compelled to testify against her.

Turner has surrendered her teaching license. The probable cause affidavit in the case does not say how old the student was at the time Turner was charged.

