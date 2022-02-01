Advertisement

Southwest Missouri prosecutor drops charge against ex-teacher after she marries student

(WDBJ7)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARCOXIE, Mo. (AP) — A former teacher in southwest Missouri who was charged with having sex with a student no longer faces prosecution because she and the student have married.

Twenty-six-year-old Baylee Turner was charged in 2019 with having sexual relations with one of her male students. At the time, Turner was in her first year of teaching English at Sarcoxie High School. Prosecutors told the Joplin Globe that because the two have married, the former student can not be compelled to testify against her.

Turner has surrendered her teaching license. The probable cause affidavit in the case does not say how old the student was at the time Turner was charged.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major winter event
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Prepare today! Big winter storm coming.
Winter Weather/KY3 News
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Storm Warning, Winter Storm Watch issued for the Ozarks
Police investigate deaths at Springfield's National Cemetery.
Police investigate 2 deaths at Springfield’s National Cemetery
Pehorn14/Macks Creek, Mo.
VIEWER PICTURES: What is that in the sky Monday night?
More than a hundred people gather to protest the confirmation of Missouri’s DHSS director

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 3,500+ new cases; Arkansas adds nearly 8,700 new cases
Prosecutor slams Missouri bill as ‘Make Murder Legal Act’
Missouri Gov. Parson activates National Guard ahead of winter storm
MoDOT asks for you to plan ahead as winter storm nears
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson addresses the state on COVID-19, other concerns (Feb. 1, 2022)
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson addresses the state on COVID-19, other concerns (Feb. 1, 2022)