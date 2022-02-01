Suspect arrested amid active shooter report at Virginia college

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV/Gray News) - Police have taken a suspect into custody in response to an active shooter report on the Bridgewater College campus, college officials reported Tuesday afternoon.

The situation is unfolding and possible injuries related to the situation are unknown.

The college has ordered everyone to shelter in place. Virginia State Police are on the scene, WHSV reported. Harrisonburg Police are also assisting.

After the suspect’s arrest, the college tweeted: “For additional safety purposes, law enforcement officials will be moving through buildings.”

The college instructed students to not be alarmed and to listen to officers’ instructions as they moved through the buildings.

The town of Bridgewater has issued an alert about the situation. The Bridgewater Community Center is closed at this time, and the town is asking people to avoid the college and area around it until further notice.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin tweeted that he was following the situation.

“I have been briefed on the situation at Bridgewater College,” Youngkin tweeted. “The shooter is in custody and state and local police are on the scene. I will continue to monitor the situation in conjunction with law enforcement.”

