VIEWER PICTURES: What is that in the sky Monday night?

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - So what is that mysterious light in the sky?

Viewers across the Ozarks shared images of the light in the sky around 7 p.m. We have no confirmation of what the light is. Viewers believe it may have something to do with the SpaceX Falcon 2 launch earlier in the evening.

When we receive word, we will update you.

