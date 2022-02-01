Advertisement

Woman’s body found in plastic container in Louisiana truck

A woman’s body was found inside a plastic container that was in a pickup truck, the Ascension...
A woman’s body was found inside a plastic container that was in a pickup truck, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office has confirmed.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GONZALES, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A woman’s body was found inside a plastic container that was in a pickup truck, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office has confirmed.

A spokesman for the sheriff’s office said a man was checking if there was anything of value inside the truck off Bayou Narcisse Road when he discovered the body on Friday around 5 p.m. near Gonzales, southeast of Baton Rouge.

He also said the woman’s identity has not yet been confirmed, but it is believed she is in her 20s.

The spokesman added investigators said they believe she died from an overdose and was left there out of fear by someone she was with.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A winter storm warning starts at midnight tonight for Missouri and continues through Thursday...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Prepare today! Big winter storm coming.
Winter Weather/KY3 News
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Storm Warning, Winter Storm Watch issued for the Ozarks
Police investigate deaths at Springfield's National Cemetery.
Police investigate 2 deaths at Springfield’s National Cemetery
Pehorn14/Macks Creek, Mo.
VIEWER PICTURES: What is that in the sky Monday night?
More than a hundred people gather to protest the confirmation of Missouri’s DHSS director

Latest News

Tributes poured in for Moses Moseley, who has died at the age of 31.
‘Walking Dead’ actor Moses Moseley dies at 31
You can get your booster five months after your last Moderna or Pfizer vaccine and two months...
How long should I wait to get my booster after catching COVID-19?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up during an NFL football game against...
Tom Brady announces he’s retiring after 22 seasons, 7 Super Bowl titles
Snow falls in Springfield, Mo. Saturday.
More than foot of snow likely in parts of Kansas, Missouri
You can get your booster five months after your last Moderna or Pfizer vaccine and two months...
How long should I wait to get my booster after catching COVID-19?