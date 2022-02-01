Advertisement

On Your Side: Wrong amount on Advance Child Tax Credit, did not get stimulus payment

Child tax credit payments
Child tax credit payments(KSNB)
By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - What if you did not get your stimulus payment? Or you received the wrong amount for the advance child tax credit payments?

Let’s tackle the child credit. It’s normally $2,000 per child. It was expanded to a maximum of $3,600 last year as part of the American Rescue Plan. Many taxpayers also got half the credit as advance monthly payments from July through December.

If you have not already, you should get an IRS form in the mail 6419. Keep it handy for when you file. This should show the amount you received. If Uncle Sam and your bank account do not match, know this.

“Ultimately what happens when the government does something like this when they send out a letter with the wrong amount, they eventually correct themselves,” said Tiffany Cossey, an accounting professor at Drury University. “When you file, they will usually match it up with what the right number should be and they’ll issue you a notice that you have a refund or an amount due.”

If you did not receive any advance child tax credit payments, had a baby, adopted, or became a legal guardian in 2021, you’ll square up when you file and get the money.

If you did not get your stimulus money last year or got the wrong amount, you need to fill out this document. It’s the Recovery Rebate Credit.

“It will either increase your refund or decrease the amount of tax due that you have,” said Cossey.

