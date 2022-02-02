City of Harrison, Ark. working with Entergy for warming station

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The city of Harrison is partnering with Entergy Arkansas which is delivering a heavy-duty generator to help in the scenario of widespread power outages.

It is part of a pilot program that Entergy is testing to see if it can accommodate customers whenever inclement weather leads to downed power lines. Anytime winter weather threatens the Ozarks, ice is the biggest concern.

”The ice storm of 2009 was crazy, I remember being at the house and you could just hear the trees falling down and crashing,” said Melissa Emery, a longtime Harrison resident.

Slick roads are always a concern for drivers. Power lines can be an issue for utility crews and homeowners.

”Makes you realize you can’t always trust everything you’re used to having like your electricity and all of your electronics,” said Cathleen Stimson. “I am very thankful we got our propane heater and we are set up because we have an all-electric house and what are you going to do?”

And if widespread power outages happen, the city of Harrison is ready to tackle the problem.

”We know that there is the potential for some pretty nasty weather,’ said Brandi Hinkle, communications specialist with Entergy Arkansas. “Specifically freezing rain then accumulates and gets very heavy on trees and power lines, so we expect that there will be some power outages.”

Entergy Arkansas is assisting 10 cities in the northern half of the state with heavy-duty generators, to power warming centers.

”We don’t expect that we’ll have generators for all storms and all power outages,” said Hinkle. “But knowing that it’s going to be pretty frigid out there and a warming center is necessary for safety. We expect that we will provide a generator when they need one for this particular storm.”

While the generator assistance program is being tested, the city is hopeful it can be their go-to plan whenever a citywide emergency happens.

”We have placed these generators near where we think they might be needed,” said Hinkle. “We just want everybody to be safe and know we’re working as hard as we can to keep everybody powered up.”

Early Wednesday, Entergy Arkansas was reporting no major outages in Boone County. The city does not anticipate needing to open a warming station but is on standby if circumstances change.

