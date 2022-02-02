CoxHealth and Mercy staffs prepare to sleep at hospitals ahead of winter storm

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Winter storm preparation is underway for CoxHealth and Mercy Hospitals.

CoxHealth Branson currently has 20 to 30 beds set up for overnight teams. The staff has already started using them ahead of the winter storm.

”In fact, I think I heard this morning we had only two areas available so that means all the other ones have been requested,” said CoxHealth Branson Director of Nursing Adene Smith.

Smith says COVID-19 ICU units remain full of patients, so when the staff calls in, it has an impact on how many patients they can take.

”What we call boarding in our emergency room, which holds up emergency room beds,” Smith said. “If we don’t have enough staff to place them on the inpatient side we have to hold them down there till we have a bed.”

Mercy President and COO Brent Hubbard says staff at Mercy are preparing to stay at the hospital overnight as well.

”To ensure they are keeping themselves safe and not traveling home between shifts,” said Hubbard.

Hubbard says with the inclement weather beginning this week, some patients may delay care.

”But, you may not need to,” he said. “Your Mercy doctor could likely see you via video visit, just log into your MyMercy account and your doctor’s office will get that set up for you.”

With winter weather there can be incidents that occur after hours. If this happens he says you should call your regular doctor’s office and you’ll be automatically directed to Mercy on call.

”Our providers can help you treat your symptoms via on call at home or direct you to the most appropriate level of care,” Hubbard said.

Both CoxHealth and Mercy Emergency rooms are open. Staff asks patients to only go out if needed.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.