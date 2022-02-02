Advertisement

Crash involving Springfield’s City Utilities bus and vehicle leads to power outages

By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A crash involving a vehicle and a Springfield’s City Utilities bus led to power outages in downtown Springfield.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. near Campbell and State on Wednesday.

Investigators say the driver of the bus was traveling north on Cambell. The driver of the vehicle was traveling east on State. The vehicles hit a power pole.

A passenger on the bus suffered minor injuries.

The outage impacted about 625 customers.

