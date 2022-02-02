Crash involving Springfield’s City Utilities bus and vehicle leads to power outages

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A crash involving a vehicle and a Springfield’s City Utilities bus led to power outages in downtown Springfield.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. near Campbell and State on Wednesday.

Investigators say the driver of the bus was traveling north on Cambell. The driver of the vehicle was traveling east on State. The vehicles hit a power pole.

A passenger on the bus suffered minor injuries.

The outage impacted about 625 customers.

