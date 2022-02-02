CRIME STOPPERS: Police search for woman charged with forgery and ID theft in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Brandii O'Neal (AKA Hampton, Craig) 40-years-old (Springfield Police Department)

This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Brandii Leann O’Neal. She’s wanted in Missouri and Arkansas. Springfield police say the 40-year-old also uses the last names Hampton and Craig. She’s charged in Greene County with forgery and identity theft. O’Neal is wanted on warrants for parole violation, and skipping court on forgery and drug charges.

Brandii O’Neal is approximately 5′06″ tall and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Investigators say she has connections in Texas. If you’ve seen this woman, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to her arrest.

