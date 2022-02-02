Emergency management agencies prepare for severe weather to his the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s “all hands on deck”for emergency management agencies in the Ozarks.

Many started preparing last week for the winter storm that will hit the region this week.

“You know, Missouri, we get all four seasons in 24 hours,” said the Director of Greene County Office Emergency Management, Larry Woods.

He says the agency’s biggest role is to coordinate resources and collaborate with law enforcement, emergency services and, city utilities.

“I’ve heard it described as us being the hub of the wheel. We’re in the middle and the spokes are all of our partner agencies. Everything kind of floats through us and we pass it through to everybody else,” he explained.

The agency does more than just handle communications.

Kenny Norris is getting the agency’s emergency response vehicles ready to roll.

“If we have to deliver supplies to our other community partners and help them out. We can deliver our portable generators which are in the back, things like that, and other equipment that might be needed,” he said.

Woods says details of past events are closely studied.

“This is our after action report from the ‘07 ice storm. This is our after action report for the ‘08 winter storm that we had directly after that. We’ve been reviewing those just to see what we did good, what we did not so good and try to be better this time,” he says, referring to event manuals.

Greene County is also preparing to work with smaller towns with limited resources.

“Actually that’s one of our objectives for this particular event is to monitor and respond to requests from area municipalities and emergency management agencies,” says Woods.

Director of Lawrence County Office of Emergency Management, Grant Selvey said, “I’m nervous. I’m also a little excited. My boys are really excited for the snow.”

Unlike Greene County, Lawrence County only has one person to coordinate emergency responses.

“If I have some resources that I can use then I will get those to them. If I don’t have something then I have to go to the next step above and go to the state and see if they can provide me with something,” explained Selvey.

He says he has called on bigger agencies during tough times.

“They have the man power where they can help us out. There’s other counties surrounding us. They are able to help also.”

Both leaders say they are ready for whatever comes our way.

“I really think we’re ready for a storm of this nature,” said Selvey.

Woods says, “We feel pretty good about it. But, you know, it’s weather and it’s going to do what it’s going to do. We catch it on the fly and deal with it as it comes.”

Technology plays a key role in keeping the community safe. Whether the agency is large or small you can find plenty of information on how to keep yourself and your family safe on social media or online.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.