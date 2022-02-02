FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cheap and easy ways to keep your home warm during cold temperatures

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We’ve been telling you about weatherization this winter, and why it’s a good idea before big weather events hit.

OACAC offers free weatherization for qualified residents. It has open spots. If you haven’t had a chance to prepare, there are some temporary things you can do to keep some heat in your home.

Todd Steinmann with OACAC says one thing you can do is close your blinds and drape a blanket over your windows at night. This will create another barrier between inside your home, and the cold temperatures outside. You’ll want to open those windows back up during the day to let sunlight in though. He says you can put a towel at the base of your exterior doors to keep cold air from getting in as well.

“If you want to heat one small area, if you have a space heater, close the doors to the other rooms so that the heat stays in that room,” says Steinmann. “But, you’ve gotta be careful doing that because it can cause other problems, such as mold or cause your pipes to freeze in rooms that have water. So, you’ve gotta be careful doing that.”

With the ice that’s come down in at least parts of the area though, power outages are a concern. If you do lose power, Ozark Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Don Gregory says, if roads are passable, the first thing you should do is get to a warming center or a friend’s house who does have power. If that isn’t an option, he suggests dressing in layers and cutting back on the amount of space that you’re trying to keep warm.

“Try to get into a room that faces to the south,” Gregory suggests. “The sun is in the southern half of our sky all day now, and while we may have cloud cover that could inhibit the ability to use some of the sun’s radiant heat, a southern facing room will give you the best chance of using some of the sun’s warmth.”

If none of that is cutting it, Gregory says you can use something that’s sitting outside to your advantage.

“Make sure you’re in a well-ventilated area outside and use your car’s internal combustion engine and heater to provide shelter and to allow you to stay warm,” says Gregory.

Gregory says to never use a gas heater or generator inside. Using those in an area that isn’t well ventilated can cause carbon monoxide poisoning or fire. If you use electric space heaters, he says to never plug more than one into an outlet, don’t leave them running when you aren’t at home, and follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

