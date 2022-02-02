Humane Society rescues 57 dogs from property in Newton County, Mo.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KY3) - 57 dogs were rescued from property in Newton County, Mo. on Tuesday.

According to a news release from the Humane Society of Missouri, it’s Animal Cruelty Task Force rescued several breeds, including corgis, German shepherds, and border collies. The agency says the carcasses of cats and some unidentifiable animals were also found on the property, some in a burn pile.

The dogs are being transported to the Humane Society of Missouri headquarters in St. Louis, where they will undergo checkups and receive whatever veterinary treatment they need before being put up for adoption in the coming weeks.

The following is the complete news release from the Humane Society of Missouri:

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 1, 2022 – Today, the Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACT) rescued 57 dogs, including Corgis, German Shepherds, Border Collies, and several other large and smaller breeds from a property in Newton County, Missouri. The rescued dogs are being transported to HSMO’s Macklind headquarters in St. Louis, where the animals will receive health evaluations and emergency veterinary treatment before being available for adoption in the upcoming weeks. Carcasses of cats, non-indigenous foxes, and other unidentifiable animals were also found on the property, some in a burn pile.

This is HSMO’s first large rescue of 2022. The fact that it happened on the Humane Society’s first ever Day of Giving is a poignant reminder that the need to support their work never stops. When the call came in from the Newton County Sherriff’s office on Monday, the members of the Animal Cruelty Taskforce knew they needed to deploy immediately, due to both the reported conditions of the animals and the pending winter storm.

“Seeing animals trying to live in such horrific conditions amidst such unspeakable cruelty is heartbreaking,” said HSMO President Kathy Warnick. “We are thankful for the help from local Newton County authorities in making this rescue possible, which will give the animals were able to recover a chance to only survive but find the loving home they deserve. Our Animal Cruelty Task Force is always ready to respond to dire situations, and their life-saving work wouldn’t be possible without the support of our community today and always.”

Donations to help support the care of these dogs and puppies can be made on the HSMO website www.hsmo.org/donate. To help care for the animals, HSMO is also asking the public for assistance through donations of blankets, newspaper, dog toys, dog beds, or anything else that can make these animals’ recovery more comfortable.

To report an animal who may be in danger or is suffering from neglect or abuse, call the local police and the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Hotline at (314) 647-4400.

About the Humane Society of Missouri Animal Cruelty Task Force

The Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACT) is one of the largest animal rescue/disaster response teams in the United States. For more than 40 years, ACT has worked side by side with state, local and city law enforcement officials to investigate and help prosecute animal abusers.

Annually, Humane Society of Missouri’s 15 field-tested, professional animal cruelty investigators and staff:

· Travel more than 350,000 miles

· Make more than 10,000 responses to reports of abuse/neglect

· Aid more than 20,000 animals

Humane Society of Missouri’s animal cruelty investigators understand the nuances of animal abuse law and the criminal justice process for documenting and filing evidence and work directly with sheriff’s offices, police departments and prosecuting attorneys to help ensure animal cases are handled in an expedient and professional manner. Humane Society of Missouri investigators also provide expert testimony in legal cases and before legislative bodies and provide consultation and training workshops for law enforcement, state agencies and local animal care and control workers.

Together, they work to hold people accountable for the abuse and neglect of animals in the St. Louis Metropolitan region and all of Missouri.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.