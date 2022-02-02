Advertisement

Inclement weather cancels Jo Jo Siwa concert at JQH Arena; rescheduled date announced

Courtesy: JQH Arena
Courtesy: JQH Arena(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Concert organizers rescheduled the Jo Jo Siwa show at JQH Arena in Springfield.

Organizers moved the concert featuring the Nickelodeon star to February 17. All original concert tickets will remain valid for the new date. You may request a refunded ticket if the new date does not work.

For more information on tickets, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A second round of wintry weather will arrive tonight.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Round one this morning, round 2 tonight
Police investigate deaths at Springfield's National Cemetery.
Police identify 2 found shot to death on grounds of Springfield’s National Cemetery
Winter Weather/KY3 News
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Storm Warning issued for the Ozarks
On Monday night people across the Ozarks saw a very strange light in the night sky and now we...
What was that strange swirling light in the Ozarks sky on Monday night?
Pehorn14/Macks Creek, Mo.
VIEWER PICTURES: What is that in the sky Monday night?

Latest News

Christie Ross/Lincoln, Mo.
PICTURES: Snow falls on the northern Ozarks Wednesday morning
Christie Ross/Lincoln, Mo.
Snow falls on the northern Ozarks Wednesday morning
Katie Towns/Springfield-Greene County Health Dept.
WATCH LIVE 10:30 AM: Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. shares update on declining COVID-19 cases
GC OEM
Emergency management agencies prepare for severe weather to hit the Ozarks