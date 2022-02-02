Advertisement

Minneapolis police: Officer fatally shot male who had a gun

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis police officer fatally shot a male who authorities say had a loaded gun in his hand.

Interim police Chief Amelia Huffman says the shooting happened at about 7 a.m. Wednesday in a downtown apartment complex.

Officers from the Minneapolis department’s SWAT team were serving warrants to help the St. Paul Police Department with a homicide investigation.

Officers entered an apartment in Minneapolis and encountered the person with a gun. He was shot.

Huffman says police provided medical aid, but that he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heaviest snow falls overnight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Round 2 on the way!
Winter Weather/KY3 News
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Storm Warning issued for the Ozarks
Police investigate deaths at Springfield's National Cemetery.
Police identify 2 found shot to death on grounds of Springfield’s National Cemetery
On Monday night people across the Ozarks saw a very strange light in the night sky and now we...
What was that strange swirling light in the Ozarks sky on Monday night?
Pehorn14/Macks Creek, Mo.
VIEWER PICTURES: What is that in the sky Monday night?

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump, including Aaron...
Brooklyn judge’s son pleads guilty to Capitol riot charges
Army Secretary Christine Wormuth issued a statement saying, “unvaccinated soldiers present risk...
Army to immediately discharge unvaccinated soldiers
President Joe Biden is committing to reduce the cancer death rate by 50% over the next 25 years.
LIVE: Biden aims to reduce cancer deaths by 50% over next 25 years
Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore, left, and his attorney Julian McPhillips leave the...
Jury: No defamation from Roy Moore or woman who accused him