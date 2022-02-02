Advertisement

MoDOT says covering a whole district can be tricky, especially when things refreeze

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - During a winter storm, MoDOT District Engineer Steve Campbell said covering a whole district can be tricky, especially when things refreeze.

“It’s challenging, from the perspective of it, it can be two totally different worlds,” said Campbell.

Campbell also said to be on the lookout for icy conditions. He encourages others to be safe on the road.

“When you have isolated disconnected sections that get to a wet condition, then flip and refreeze suddenly, people aren’t expecting those,” said Campbell. “If they don’t need to drive, please don’t stay home. Beyond that, give the trucks room.”

Colten Harris, the superintendent of streets for Springfield Public Works, said the streets refreezing or black ice, is something to watch.

“Seeing if there’s any pooling of water anywhere like that, and just keeping an eye on places that could end up being hazardous,” said Harris. “so if we encounter that slick spot, then that’s where we’ll go and we’ll make sure it gets treated.”

