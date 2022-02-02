MoDOT shuts down I-44 for multiple-vehicle crash near Conway, Mo.
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CONWAY, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT shut down I-44 near Conway for a multiple-vehicle crash on Sunday.
The incident happened at mile marker 114 Tuesday around 8:45 p.m.
Investigators say it involves multiple tractor-trailers. The crash blocks both lanes of traffic. MoDOT asks you to avoid this area if possible. MoDOT estimates cleanup will take several hours.
