Moms and Money: Dynasty Jiu Jitsu

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - When entering Dynasty Jiu-Jitsu in Ozark, you can’t help but hear the high volume of high-fives, cheers, and even drumming and the major culprit is owner and coach, Trey Carter.

“So, I actually started wrestling when I was five years old, grew up in Ozark, went through the wrestling program, all the way through high school, and graduated,” said Carter.

Now he’s helping kids younger than five, all the way up to adults, study the Japanese martial art of Jiu-Jitsu.

“In a self-defense situation, it’s in hand combat and a lot of those situations, you see people in confrontations, it ends up on the ground and that’s what Ju-Jitsu is,” said Carter.

Dynasty Jiu-Jitsu offers free classes quarterly, where kids can get a taste for the sport and learn some foundational skills.

“Pretty much 3-D chess with your body but there’s no rule saying you have to take turns,” said Carter. “ You see this with boys his but you also see this with girls as well, that wrestling and roughhousing is a lot of fun. That’s even when you have no idea what you’re doing. You’re just doing what we’ve been naturally built to do but when you have that in the context of Jiu-Jitsu, understanding how to use your body, understanding how to leverage angles, how to conserve energy, when to be athletic, it becomes a lot of fun.”

Carter said it’s a way for kids to channel their natural energy into something that helps them build confidence and character.

“I enjoy the process of seeing a kid that hasn’t experienced a lot of success through sports, or what they perceive in life to feel like they can’t,” said Carter. “Once we help correct their speech by not using words like that, and then finally them feel successful.”

