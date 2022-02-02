The Place-Missouri Wind and Solar explains what an off-grid system is
The professionals at Missouri Wind and Solar explain what an off-grid system can do for you
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Place photographer Mason Seidel is joining the professionals at Missouri Wind and Solar to find out what an off-grid system is and what benefits and challenges come with it.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.