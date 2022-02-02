Springfield road crews preparing for winter weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - City crews are gearing up to treat roads and clear off snow and ice as it builds up. Crews say they have been ready for a week.

“We anticipate this event we’ll have to put our plows down,” Kirk Juranas, Assistant Director at Public Works says.

Juranas says this will be the first time this season so far. Workers are resting up, expecting a very busy few days ahead of them.

“The trucks are plugged in so that they’ll start easily when we need them because it is cold when our folks report tonight,” Juranas says.

For those behind the plow wheel, it’ll be a 12-hour shift until the storm ends. The rain expected first certainly makes getting ahead of the winter weather more difficult. Crews won’t be able to pre-treat the roads this time.

“Going into a storm wet is the most challenging because if we put the material down in the rain it’ll wash it away,” Juranas adds.

A challenge they are ready to take on.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.