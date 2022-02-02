Tips to help keep loved ones with dementia safe ahead of winter weather across the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Winter storms do not just impact our lives on the roads; sometimes they impact our loved ones.

SeniorAge in Springfield says the type of weather we are expecting can sometimes come with many obstacles for those with dementia. The organization also says there are several things you can do to help keep your loved ones safe.

”People with dementia really thrive on routine,” said Mark Applegate with SeniorAge. “And if you get out of routine pretty bad, it can cause all sorts of things to get out of whack.”

Applegate said even a blast of winter weather can sometimes throw that routine out of sync, which is exactly why he is urging precautions.

”Keeping them in the house is a big thing,” Applegate said. “I have a friend who lost his mom to dementia, but she was lost based on wandering, which is very common. This time of year, it took us three-fourths of the day to find her and by then it was too late.”

Applegate said there are things you can do to prevent wandering.

”Things like putting bells on the door or doorknobs,” he said. “Or putting the little squeezy child proof doorknobs raised to squeeze the side of it and turn the doorknob, you know, stuff that requires a little bit more skill to open the door. Anything like that you could do would be wise.”

While the weather is bad, he suggests staying with a loved one who suffers from dementia.

”If you have to, maybe bring a second person and sleep in shifts or something,” Applegate suggested. “There is wandering and what they call ‘sundowning’ where they tend to want to sleep during the day and be out during night. You need to have someone available to make sure they don’t get outside this time of year.”

Applegate said protecting loved ones with dementia is something he holds close to his heart. His mother has dementia and has lived in hospice for two years.

”She’s still holding on though and she’s still happy and relatively pain free as far as I can tell,” he said. “Wherever I can learn about [dementia] and help, I do the best I can.”

Applegate said he also encourages families to try and prepare and plan ahead. He suggests having conversations with those loved ones and also offering to help with certain tasks, like grocery shopping.

“It gives you an excuse to visit with them, number one, and make sure everything’s going okay,” he said. “And number two, it kind of gets your foot in the door so they know that you’ll be checking on them during events like that.”

