Tow truck companies slammed; drivers expect to work around the clock

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - While winter weather might mean a slow day for some businesses, those in the towing business know it means they will be busier.

“Everybody is on deck today, all of the trucks are out running,” Mick Maggard, manager of Floyds Wrecker service says. “The phones started ringing around 6 o’clock this morning,” Maggard says.

He says they will stay fully staffed Wednesday night as well as more winter weather falls.

“As soon as the snow hits, people will need that last-minute thing and they’ll have to get out,” Maggard says. “That’s when it happens.”

When it comes to the ice he says it doesn’t matter if you have four-wheel drive or all the skills. If you hit ice you will slide. And the reality is you might have to wait a little longer than usual. Drivers have to take their time to get to you safely and they could be behind in calls.

“If the weather service or the highway patrol is telling you to stay home listen to them,” he adds.

