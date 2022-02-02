Advertisement

Treatment facility in Waynesville, Mo. to pay $5 million in Medicaid fraud case

Virginia Senate committee approves legislation that would eliminate mandatory minimum sentences for all but the most serious crimes.(WDBJ7)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri residential treatment facility for children has agreed to pay a $5 million settlement for submitting false Medicaid claims, the Missouri Attorney General’s office said Wednesday.

Piney Ridge Center, in Waynesville, entered a civil settlement in December to pay $504,250, Attorney General Eric Schmitt said in a news release.

Piney Ridge treats children with sexual behavior disorders and mental health illnesses.

Center officials admitted in the settlement that they submitted false Medicaid claims between September 2019 and August 2020 seeking payment for therapy sessions for 13 children.

The treatment center falsely claimed to have provided two sessions a week of at least one hour per session for each child, which is required by state law.

