WATCH: Snow snarls traffic on I-70 near Kansas City, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Heavy snow snarled traffic Wednesday morning in the Kansas City area.

Authorities shut down a stretch of I-70 after several tractor-trailers crashed on the snow-covered highway near Grain Valley. Troopers reported at least one injury.

Several inches of snow fell on the area Wednesday.

