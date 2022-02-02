WATCH: Snow snarls traffic on I-70 near Kansas City, Mo.
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Heavy snow snarled traffic Wednesday morning in the Kansas City area.
Authorities shut down a stretch of I-70 after several tractor-trailers crashed on the snow-covered highway near Grain Valley. Troopers reported at least one injury.
Several inches of snow fell on the area Wednesday.
