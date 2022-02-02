White River Valley Electric Cooperative prepares for winter storm

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - White River Valley electric cooperative crews are preparing for the cold as snow and ice make way to the Ozarks. Electric Crews are taking an all-hands-on-deck approach and looking at the manpower needed this week.

Communications Manager Cassie Cunningham says when everyone is using power at maximum capacity, one outage could take up to four hours to restore. She says that’s why crews need to have all the necessary resources on hand before a storm happens.

”That’s equipment to splice lines, something that needs to be replaced, something that needs to be repaired,” said Cunningham.

Crews are already prepping trucks with salt and chains for the roads that aren’t as accessible. Cunningham said during the last winter storm, it took crews two hours to reach people experiencing outages. That drive should normally only take 15 minutes, and this wait can be even longer for that outside of city streets.

”In rural areas, it may be a lot of miles of line before you’re to that next member,” Cunningham said. “It’s important we are there and do have the resources on hand and have the cooperation between cooperatives.”

If your power does go out, she says how you report an outage is very important. You can call the electric office and visit the website. There’s also one-click reporting through the White River Valley Electric smart hub app.

”You can also track it from your mobile device so you can get updates on the status of an outage in real-time.”

Crews also encourage you to stay in place or go somewhere where power is available. You should also keep other things on hand such as water, blankets, weather radios, and batteries.

You can call 800-695-0056 to report an outage or CLICK HERE to view outages in your area.

