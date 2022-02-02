On Your Side: Answering your tax questions, filing for free, remote work

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -We asked for your tax questions and we got dozens.

A viewer asked: An individual has not filed an income tax form for several years. Where and how do they start to get this correct?’

“That’s a good question,” said Tiffany Cossey, an accounting professor at Drury University. “It happens more often than you might think. We see a lot of people who come in and say I haven’t gotten around to filing in the last few years. My advice would be to just start. Start with this year. Bring your documents in and find your documents from prior years and have your tax preparer file those for prior years. Get on it as soon as you can because if the IRS hasn’t caught up to you yet, that doesn’t mean they won’t.”

You might face penalties and fees for not filing.

A viewer asked: Can you tell me where in Camdenton there will be volunteers completing returns for people on social security like myself who require a rebate for paid property tax?’

“Go and Google VITA sites near me. The very first link that shows up should take you to the IRS website where you can search for VITA clinics,” said Cossey.

There are VITA clinics all over the Ozarks. It’s a free service for those who qualify.

A viewer asked: If I have a 1099 remote job-based in another state, how do I best prepare for tax season and file differently than I would if I had a W-2 MO-based position?

“If this person is a Missouri taxpayer, then they are going to end up filing a Missouri tax return in addition to the state their job is based out of. Assuming that the state has an income tax. On their Missouri return, they get to take a credit for taxes paid to the other state,” said Cossey.

