2 Wish-Bone dressings voluntarily recalled for undeclared allergen

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - A popular brand of salad dressing is recalling some of their bottles.

Conagra Brands says it’s issuing a voluntary recall of a limited amount of Wish-Bone Chunky Blue Cheese dressing and Thousand Island dressing.

Both contain egg, considered an allergen, which is not stated on the product label.

The Food and Drug Administration says people who are allergic to eggs risk serious or life-threatening allergic reaction from these products.

There are no reports of illness or injury so far.

Conagra is working to remove the dressings from store shelves.

Affected bottles of the Thousand Island dressing have a best buy date of either Jan. 31, 2023, Feb. 1, 2023, or Feb. 11, 2023. Affected bottles of the Chunky Blue Cheese dressing have a best buy date of Nov. 9, 2022.

If you’ve bought the product, you should throw it away.

People with any questions or concerns can contact Conagra brands consumer care at 1-800-881-3989.

