Branson Fire & Rescue encourages you to keep snow shoveled and clear around fire hydrants

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - As city crews clear the roads, some of that snow may get pushed on top of fire hydrants and meters.

Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin says it’s not just your driveway and walkways that need clearing. Don’t forget to dig out space around the nearest fire hydrant too.

“A good three-foot radius plus access to that fire hydrant that makes them visible and easily accessible anywhere across the viewing area not just in Branson,” said Chief Martin.

He says around your home it’s important to keep snow away from dryer vents so they can operate properly.

You should try to keep snow from getting pushed on top of meters too. Chief Martin says also those natural gas and propane tanks.

In 2021, crews responded to a record number of busted pipes and frozen sprinklers. To prevent this from happening again, Chief Martin says to keep your heat at 50-55 degrees minimum. He says a way to help your pipes in cold temps is opening your cabinet doors and keeping a slow stream of water dripping from your faucets.

Martin says roads in the Branson area continue to be covered. Branson Fire Rescue brought in a 10-person crew overnight and a larger crew Thursday to work on roadways and keep up with the snowfall.

”It’s going to be several days, we’re going to need some good sunshine and a little bit warmer temperatures to get those roads clear,” he said.

The message for drivers continues to be the same. If you can stay home, do so. If you need to travel make sure you give yourself plenty of extra time and have a winter car kit prepared. Kits should include a good pair of snow boots an extra blanket in the car, a warm hat, and gloves.

”Be prepared should you get stuck or slide off and need to sit for a while,” said Chief Martin.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.