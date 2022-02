SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The snow slowed the commute across Springfield on Thursday morning. KY3 crews captured a few slide-offs around the city. KY3′s Kaitlyn Schumacher shared this look of the roads at 8 a.m.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.