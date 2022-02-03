Frostbite and Hypothermia: Tips to prevent getting sick and what signs to look out for

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With snow coming across the Ozarks, many people may plan to play in the snow or start clearing it. Exposure to extreme cold can put you at risk for frostbite and hypothermia.

Mercy’s injury prevention specialist Becky Spain says hypothermia is when your body temperature drops to 95 degrees. Once that happens, you need to seek medical attention. If it reaches 90 degrees, that can become life-threatening.

”You don’t realize not only is it cold outside but now your clothes are wet and it’s really working against you and then your body temperature can drop without you even realizing,” Becky Spain says.

Signs of hypothermia include shivering, trouble forming a thought, slurred speech, poor motor skills, slowed breathing, or drowsiness. Becky Spain says that’s when you need to immediately get inside and get warm.

“It’s really great if you make sure somebody else knows you’re out there and how long you’ve been out there,” Becky Spain says.

There’s also the concern for frostbite.

CoxHealth’s injury prevention outreach coordinator Luke Spain says frostbite is gonna impact places like your hands, your face, and mostly your extremities. Children and older adults are more likely to get frostbite or hypothermia.

Signs of frostbite include.

“Redness, stinging, burning feelings, tingling sensations, numbness, things of that nature,” Luke Spain says. “All of those can happen within just a few minutes in frigid weather.”

The best way to treat that is warm water or warm washcloths.

“You wanna slowly bring your skin and your tissue back up to temperature,” Luke Spain says. “We really want to avoid friction like rubbing your hands together. We want to avoid hot water, excessive heat and you may start to feel some pain.”

Luke Spain says that pain is normal as you re-gain feeling. Medical attention is needed if the numbness doesn’t go away, you have graying skin or blisters. You need to be cautious when trying to warm up with a space heater or fireplace.

“Your hands are numb and so you put them so close to the fire and you’re actually burning your skin and you can’t feel it,” Luke Spain says.

A man living on the streets named Sleepy says he’s already gotten frostbite on his leg and his fingers.

“Cold like in a way where it makes your bones ache,” Sleepy says. “It’s hard to breathe type stuff. If you stay out there too long it’ll kill you.”

Becky Spain says it’s important to wear loose layers and the order of those layers matter. It’s easy to work up a sweat when you’re shoveling so for the bottom layer, she says you need fabrics that will wick any moisture away.

“If it’s cotton that’s not a good choice because that’s gonna hold the moisture in against your body,” Becky Spain says. “You want to use something that’s a synthetic fabric or a wool that will hold that in but if you start to sweat, that’s gonna pull the moisture away from the inner core of your body.”

After that, you want to add an insulating layer.

“A wool sweater, a fleece shirt, or jacket is perfect for this weather,” Becky Spain says. “You can even put on a lightweight down jacket that will help to hold in that core body temperature. That outside layer is your most important layer. You want a really heavy coat. You want something if you’re going to be out in the elements that are either water-resistant or waterproof.”

