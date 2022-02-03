Greene Co. Health Dept. talks about latest drop in new case numbers but surge among youngsters

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On Wednesday the Springfield-Greene County Health Department reported that this past week saw a drop in the number of new COVID-19 cases from the record numbers of January.

But they also pointed out that the area’s low vaccination rate and possible arrival of a new Omicron sub-variant may slow down the expected recovery.

“Over the past week Greene County has experienced a 30 percent decline in new COVID-19 cases,” Springfield-Greene County Health Director Katie Towns announced at a media briefing. “The information represents a major improvement when compared to the data from January. However, while we’ve made progress from slowing the surge we cannot allow hundreds of cases per day to be a new normal that we all grow accustomed to.”

That new seven-day average she is referring to is 460, down from the record 770 on January 23rd.

But Towns pointed out that when you compare it to last summer “it is still nearly double the case rate at the height of the Delta surge.”

Springfield’s hospitals are still feeling the strain as well.

“This morning as a system we exceeded 200 COVID-positive patients,” reported CoxHealth President/CEO Steve Edwards. “That’s a new record and we’ve lost six more lives since yesterday. Since January 1 at Cox we’ve lost 101 patients to COVID.”

“Today we’re caring for a total of 158 patients said Mercy President/COO Brent Hubbard. “We are still seeing deaths, usually one-to-two each day. In January we had 57 deaths and we had three yesterday to start February.”

With a new Omicron sub-variant (BA.2) now detected in 49 countries including the U.S., local health officials say it’s even more important to improve the county’s 53 percent vaccination rate, which has leveled off recently.

“We are still offering up to $100 for individuals receiving their first and second doses,” Towns said of the gift cards available.

And with vaccination rates slowing down and the possibility of the sub-variant showing up, officials are worried that the projected mid-February end of the Omicron surge locally may take longer.

“The more transmissible nature of this sub-variant will probably prolong the numbers we’re seeing and possibly even make us plateau rather than continue to decline,” Towns pointed out. “So the more that we are able to get people vaccinated, the more we can protect ourselves and get to a place where we see those numbers start to decline rather than just level out.”

Following the media briefing the health department also released an update on the COVID-19 cases among young people.

Here it is in its entirety:

“The Health Department is encouraging parents in Greene County to help slow the surge after January data shows an increase of almost 300% in COVID-19 cases among kids aged 5-17.

In January alone, 1,917 children aged 5-17 tested positive for COVID-19 compared to 494 positive cases in Dec. 2021. Case rates per 1,000 in this age group are also high when compared to the case rate for adults over 18. In January, the case rate per 1,000 for children aged 5-17 years old was 81, while those in the 18 and older age group had a case rate of 58.3.

The surge in this age group is likely due to the easily transmissible Omicron variant along with low vaccine rates. At a vaccination rate of 15% for 5–11-year olds and 34% for 12–20-years old, these age groups have the lowest vaccination rates in Greene County and are significantly lower than state and US vaccination averages.

Anyone 5 and older are encouraged to get a primary series of a COVID-19 vaccine, and boosters are available for anyone 12 years and older. Unvaccinated adolescents are 8 times more likely to be hospitalized from COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

There are several ways families in Greene County can help slow the surge, which includes protecting oneself or their children by choosing vaccination. Getting vaccinated and receiving a booster can save lives. To learn more about booking a vaccine or booster, please visit vaccine417.com or call (417) 874-1211.”

