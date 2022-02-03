Ice played role in deadly crash in Pulaski County, Mo.

BUCKHORN, Mo. (KY3) - Slick road conditions contributed to a deadly crash in Pulaski County, Mo. on Wednesday afternoon.

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers say a car driven by Kuuipolani Kamai, 45, of Laquey, Mo. began to slide on snow and ice, then left the road and hit a bridge abutment.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on State Highway P, south of Buckhorn, Mo. Kamai died at the scene.

No one else was in the vehicle.

