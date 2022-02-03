JQH Arena still planning to hold Reba McEntire show Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - JQH Arena announced Thursday that the venue is still planning to hold Reba McEntire’s concert scheduled for Friday in Springfield.

The announcement comes as Springfield area deals with a winter storm system that includes snow, ice, sleet and freezing rain potential into Friday morning.

JQH Arena shared the following update Thursday via Facebook:

While JQH Arena is still planning to hold this concert at this time, the venue had postponed the JoJo Siwa show at JQH Arena originally scheduled for Wednesday. That show has now been rescheduled to February 17, 2022.

