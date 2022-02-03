Advertisement

JQH Arena still planning to hold Reba McEntire show Friday

Reba McEntire
Reba McEntire(Live Nation)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - JQH Arena announced Thursday that the venue is still planning to hold Reba McEntire’s concert scheduled for Friday in Springfield.

The announcement comes as Springfield area deals with a winter storm system that includes snow, ice, sleet and freezing rain potential into Friday morning.

JQH Arena shared the following update Thursday via Facebook:

While JQH Arena is still planning to hold this concert at this time, the venue had postponed the JoJo Siwa show at JQH Arena originally scheduled for Wednesday. That show has now been rescheduled to February 17, 2022.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Additional accumulation possible.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A cold, snowy day ahead
On Monday night people across the Ozarks saw a very strange light in the night sky and now we...
What was that strange swirling light in the Ozarks sky on Monday night?
Winter Weather/KY3 News
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Storm Warning issued for the Ozarks
Winter Weather Resources/KY3 News
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Resources for wintry weather, road conditions in the Ozarks
Christie Ross/Lincoln, Mo.
PICTURES: Snow falls on the northern Ozarks Wednesday morning

Latest News

Sarah Pasco murder suspects
Third of nine defendants pleads guilty in death of Lawrence County woman
Snow creates tough driving conditions in Springfield.
Missouri State Highway Patrol has responded to 2,000+ calls for service, 400+ crashes since Wednesday
Snow creates tough driving conditions in Springfield.
PICTURES: See images of Thursday’s snowfall around the Springfield area
Kids of all ages took to the hills of Springfield for a snow day.
PICTURES: Kids of all ages sled the hills of Springfield