Missouri State Highway Patrol has responded to 2,000+ calls for service, 400+ crashes since Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Snow, ice and other modes of winter weather have kept troopers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol busy over the last few days.

MSHP reports that troopers have responded to 2,038 calls for service since midnight Wednesday. Among those calls, troopers responded to 1,140 stranded drivers and 460 crashes.

Troopers report 24 injuries and one traffic-related fatality statewide since Wednesday. MSHP says ice played a role in a deadly crash Wednesday afternoon in Pulaski County near Buckhorn, Missouri.

MSHP Troop D, which covers several counties in southwest Missouri, had an active response Thursday morning. From midnight to 8 a.m., troopers responded to 63 calls for service, 41 stranded motorists and 17 crashes. Troop D reports 3 injuries, but no fatalities since Wednesday morning.

Crews are urging drivers to stay off the roads for any travel unless there is an emergency.

“Avoid non-essential travel. Road crews are still hard at work, trying to treat and clear the snow and ice,” said the Missouri State Highway Patrol in a Facebook update Thursday afternoon.

The KY3 First Alert Weather team is tracking the potential for freezing rain, sleet, and snow accumulations into Friday morning. Expect disruptions in travel and power outages where ice accumulates.

Download the KY3 Weather app and CLICK HERE for the latest First Alert Weather updates.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.