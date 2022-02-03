MoDOT warns roads could refreeze overnight, slow cleanup efforts likely Friday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Transportation is asking drivers to use caution as another wave of snow and freezing temperatures makes way to the Ozarks region Friday morning.

MoDOT warns that roads could refreeze overnight and frigid temperatures could possibly lead to slow cleanup efforts Friday morning.

“Our plows have driven nearly 800,000 miles already this storm. That’s three times the distance from the earth to the moon,” said Becky Allmeroth, MoDOT chief safety and operations officer. “By Friday, crews will be on their third 12-hour shift this week. Please be patient and give them room to work.”

Viewers have measured up to six inches of snow around some sports in the Ozarks, while other parts of the state are reporting up to a foot of snow. Many roads impacted by Thursday’s snowfall were also impacted by ice accumulations Wednesday, making it tricky for MoDOT to clear certain spots quickly.

MoDOT crews will work to clear interstates, smaller routes, exit ramps and outer roads Friday, but crews say frigid temperatures could make the task tricky.

“Expect slow travel as conditions will not be clear in many areas for Friday morning’s commute, especially in St. Louis, Springfield and the southern portion of the state. Motorists should be cautious for refreeze on elevated surfaces and on hills and curves,” said MoDOT in a statement Thursday afternoon.

While Friday is expected to be sunny, MoDOT says that single-digit temperatures to start the morning can decrease the effectiveness of chemicals used to clear roads.

“Crews have already spread approximately 10,000 tons of salt this week. You will continue to see them working shifts through the weekend until roads are mostly clear,” Allmeroth said.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, which has already responded to more than 2,000 calls to service since Wednesday due to wintry weather, encourages drivers to avoid non-essential travel until roads are cleared.

The KY3 First Alert Weather team is tracking the potential for freezing rain, sleet, and snow accumulations into Friday morning. Expect disruptions in travel and power outages where ice accumulates.

