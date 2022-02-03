National Missing Persons Day: List of missing people from the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - February 3 is National Missing Persons Day. Here is a list of the missing persons from the Ozarks as of February 3.
The names are listed by date with the nearest location last seen.
For pictures and more in-depth information on the missing people, you can click here to see the Missouri Highway Patrol’s website or here for Arkansas’ Never Forgotten website.
Missouri
Dixie May Forrester, 6/11/1971, Springfield
Christine A Seal, 6/19/1972, Mt Vernon
Vijaykumar P Patel, 3/1/1985, Mt Vernon
Brenda Louise Dunham, 5/10/1985, Alton
Jeffrey Wayne Newell, 11/19/1985, Warsaw
Richard Edward Gillespie, 1/1/1986, Springfield
Richard Scott Ashley, 5/13/1986, Springfield
Sherrill E Levitt, 6/7/1992, Springfield
Suzanne E Streeter, 6/7/1992, Springfield
Stacy K McCall, 6/7/1992, Springfield
William Eugene Grinder, 1/1/1995, Springfield
Danny R Roberts 6/14/1995, West Plains
Marc Allen Jones, 3/5/1996, Ozark
Robert C Garman, 9/19/1996, Ozark
Gary G McCullough, 5/11/1999, Cassville
Eugene Albert Cerney, 6/9/2000, Rolla
Susie Starr 8/7/2000, Springfield
John D Smith, 2/15/2001, Springfield
Maureen Webb, 2/16/2001, Bolivar
John W Simon, 4/4/2001, Houston
Michelle L Henri, 1/24/2004, Waynesville
Quitsha W Willis, 9/28/2005, Rolla
Liehnia May Chapin 7/1/2006, Cassville
Timothy J Potter, 1/19/2007, Rolla
Rene M Williams, 3/13/2007, Ava
Michael J Shoemaker, 11/9/2008, Crocker
Joseph D Neal, 7/4/2010, Springfield
Shannon J Minshall, 5/23/2013, Houston
CC Perryman, 9/28/2013, Aurora
Glenda Sue McLeoud, 11/20/2013, Springfield
Donald L Erwin, 12/29/2013, Camdenton
Alvin Julius Kimmi 5/14/2014, Buffalo
Jacquelyn L Auten-Metz, 4/4/2015, Rolla
Leslie R J Horton, 3/18/2016, Marshfield
Gary Kaeter, 5/30/2016, Houston
Russell James Boyle, 7/1/2016, Alton
John William Curtis, 7/1/2016, Houston
Robert L Huddleson, 7/27/2017, West Plains
Alex Michael Valverde, 7/30/2017, Crocker
Cleveland L Richardson, 7/31/2017, Eminence
Danny Frank King, 5/1/2018, Warsaw
Karrissa Ashley Hicks 5/2/2018, Lebanon
Carrie Lynn Collins, 9/16/2018, Waynesville
Pedro Juan Santizo, 9/30/2018, Springfield
Kenneth Stephen Webb 4/27/2019, Ozark
Quincey Jeanne Hill, 4/27/2019, Ozark
John Cole, 5/21/2019, Forsyth
Elijah Lee McReynolds, 7/28/2019, Springfield
Travis Lee Brown, 11/30/2019, Gainesville
William Edward Wright, 12/1/2019, Lebanon
Clyde Oliver Wiser, 12/11/2019, Springfield
Cindy Ann Mulligan, 12/24/2019, Lebanon
Echo Michelle Lloyd, 5/14/2020, Warsaw
Danny K Rall, 7/5/2020, Cabool
Garrett Lindle Tarlton 8/26/2020, West Plains
Timothy K McKeithan 9/4/2020, Rolla
Limon Landon Little, 12/15/2020, West Plains
Ira Lee Briscroe, 12/17/2020, West Plains
Ashley Isbell, 2/5/2021, Camdenton
Anthony Flint Cummings, 2/26/2021, Springfield
Christopher Daniel Smith, 3/8/2021, Springfield
Sandra Ann Bennett, 4/8/2021, West Plains
Anfernee Daivion Colquitt, 4/14/2021, Springfield
Jeanna Mae Gentry 6/1/2021, Springfield
Dakota Shane Walsworth, 6/4/2021, Ava
Chandler Kirk Beshears, 6/22/2021, Bolivar
Michael A Rayle, 7/19/2021, Rolla
Jannafer Worthington, 9/26/2021, Springfield
Candice Michelle Miller 9/28/2021, Springfield
Bradley Paul, 10/8/2021, Lebanon
Kelly Maupin, 10/25/2021, Springfield
Khalid Mitchell Elam, 11/11/2021, Springfield
April Trammell 11/14/2021, Springfield
Janet Abbey, 11/26/2021, Springfield
Robert Watkins, 11/27/2021, Buffalo
Kimberley Jean Bunton, 12/15/2021, Rolla
Davon Colville, 1/9/2022, Waynesville
Kenneth Lee Cullum, 1/11/2022, Springfield
Omar Rosales-Olmos 1/19/2022, Springfield
Adam Tyler Williams, 1/24/2022, Eminence
Joseph Dean Sparks, 1/24/2022, Springfield
George Allen M Whitehead, 1/29/2022, Springfield
Arkansas
Kay Ilene Collins, 12/19/1978, Mountain Home
Janice K Potts, 8/28/1981, Harrison
Arlene Mary Warren, 6/17/2010 Berryville
Robert Anthony Edwards, 12/30/2013 Eureka Springs
Clarence W Eaton, 1/2/2015, Yellville
Ralph William Rush, 8/19/2019, Mountain Home
Ricci Nicole Morris, 11/13/2020 Berryville
Carson Breger, 8/21/2021, Harrison
Bo Stephen Wood, 11/15/2021 Gassville
