NOON UPDATE: Road crews making progress on roads across the Ozarks

By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Crews from MoDOT and Springfield Public Works say they are making some progress on the snowy roads in the Ozarks.

The KY3 First Alert Weather team is tracking more snow through the rest of the day. Because of the continuous snow, Steve Campbell of MoDOT says to expect snow plow drivers to clear roads through the weekend.

“I guess that will be the stance until we get through this storm,” said Campbell. “And I would anticipate if the forecasts are right. These trucks are going to be running the bulk of the weekend.”

Campbell asks drivers to give all snowplows safe because they are only trying to help you. And he asks you to stay off the roads unless travel is necessary.

