North Arkansas road crews advise drivers to stay off the road through Thursday evening

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Following heavy snowfall over the last two days, the Arkansas Department of Transportation is still advising drivers to stay home, if possible.

Crews say continuous snowfall and overnight freezing being are the main concerns heading into Thursday evening.

Road crews with ARDOT and Boone County Road Department were out in full force Thursday, continually working to keep major roads cleared. Crews are concerned about side roads and neighborhoods that have been treated quite as often as major roads.

“[Primary routes] aren’t looking to bad at this point,” said ARDOT District 9 Director Steven Lawrence. “We’ve been working on them, had them all pretreated with salt last night, and we’ve been working today continuously on them.”

In Northern Arkansas, some are more used to snow than others.

“My sister, she came from California and never had any experience with this,” said Boone County resident Melissa Emery.

From Wednesday night to Thursday morning, several inches made way to Northern Arkansas. ARDOT says road conditions were poor most of the morning Thursday, but crews say pre-treatment has been helpful as crews look to clear the roads.

“We’ve actually gotten a fair amount of pavement start to show up and we’re making some gains,” said Lawrence. “We’re looking at temperatures at 19-20 degrees and we’ve got roads slushing up. That wouldn’t happen if we didn’t have some material underneath there.”

Several residents are pleased the recent front came just in the form of snow.

“I feel much more comfortable with snow, I feel more comfortable driving in the snow,” said Emery. “Ice is just so sketchy, you just don’t know what’s going to happen.”

But regardless of how comfortable you feel, road crews say its best to stay off the roads the rest of the evening Thursday. That’s the best way help crews stay on top of continuing snowfall.

“Traffic has been light, people have done a good job staying home, staying off the roads,” said Lawrence. “If we can get on those roads tonight and get them plowed down to better than what they are right now, as far as the ice accumulation, then tomorrow, with a little bit of sunshine, we feel like we’re going to make a lot of gains.”

CLICK HERE to see Arkansas interactive road map.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.