Snow plow drivers in Lebanon work to clear roads

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Snow plow drivers with Lebanon Public Works have been out since early Thursday morning to clear several inches of snow.

Nacho Reyes is one of many public works drivers working to clear Lebanon roads.

“Whenever we first got here this morning, the roads were pretty covered,” said Reyes. “We got here early and about an hour into it, they started getting in better shape. So everything’s looking pretty good.”

He says there are certain roads that are the main priority.

”As far as Elm Street, that’s our main road. Then the roads that connect with it, we try and get those first thing. Then we’ll focus on residential neighborhoods once we get those taken care of.”

A lot of the snow is piling up on the roads from drifting.

”Once you get some salt down, It seems like it’s coming up,”

Plow drivers are also asking that people move their cars off the streets as it makes it easier for them to get through.

