Southwest Missouri man charged with animal abuse, threatening police

Courtesy: Missouri Humane Society
Courtesy: Missouri Humane Society(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — A southwest Missouri man is charged with threatening police after more than 50 animals were taken from his property.

Newton County, Mo. authorities say the man was on a 96-hour hold for a mental health evaluation when he threatened to blow up the police department if any animals were taken from his property south of Joplin. Newton County deputies and workers with the Humane Society of Missouri took 57 dogs and some cats off the man’s property on Tuesday.

Prosecutors say many of the animals were malnourished and had little or no access to water or food. Several dead animals also were found on the property.

