Springfield warming shelters busy ahead of snow; Sacred Heart Catholic Church opens for first time

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Brutally cold temperatures mixed with snow can be a deadly combination for those living on the street.

CLICK HERE for a list of cold weather shelters.

Warming shelters across Springfield are busy preparing as many who are homeless may seek shelter ahead of the snow. Sacred Heart Catholic Church opened up as a cold-weather shelter for the first time ever on Wednesday.

Father Ray Smith with Sacred Heart said parishioners raised the idea of using the facility as a warming shelter when he first joined the church not long ago.

“I responded with; our care in our community is particularly to serve where the need is greatest,” Father Smith said. “From that time we have been working throughout the community to make this a reality. [The shelter] is just a piece of a community coming together. This is a collaboration from Cox Hospital, Mercy Hospital, Knights of Columbus, St. Vincent de Paul, Catholic Charities, and more.”

Sacred Heart now joins about eight other cold weather shelters across town. A handful of churches operate regularly, but a few others join the effort when extreme weather heads our way.

Father Smith said he is excited that Sacred Heart is now joining the cause.

“When so many people are coming together to give up their time and their service and care for others, that’s what we’re about,” he said. “I’m looking forward most to reaching some people that haven’t been reached, and letting them know that they’re cared for and that they’re loved.”

Capacity has been a huge issue.

“A lot of our churches are seeing larger amounts and higher amounts of people coming in the doors,” said Michelle Garand with Community Partnership of the Ozarks. “And we have people waiting outside the faith communities waiting for the doors to open and to get that shelter bed.”

Additional shelters and cots tonight could be very helpful.

“It doesn’t necessarily ease the load for the shelters that are providing services,” Garand said. “Rather, it helps expand capacity for individuals that are coming in who may not have even come in before.”

Some who are homeless may still struggle to get in somewhere, which is why other groups go across town providing survival supplies.

“Blankets, coats, hot hands, gloves, socks, hats, those kind of things,” said Christie Love, the pastor at the Connecting Grounds.

Love said those types of items can be life saving.

“We’re definitely seeing some really horrific physical effects on people that have been stuck out in this weather,” she said. “And part of that is when everyone gets really wet like it was raining the other day, so everyone got wet and clothes got wet, and then the temperature dropped. Those are when things get really dangerous.”

Inclement weather can also be a challenge for her team, but she said it is an obstacle worth overcoming.

“It’s much more important during this weather that we get back in and check on people,” Love said. “So we’ll actually probably go a little bit longer and search a little bit deeper tonight just to make sure we don’t miss anybody.”

The Connecting Grounds also helps transport people to shelters. The group also has a backup overflow shelter if all shelters hit capacity.

Mmany shelters across town are facing one common challenge. Many are still in need of more volunteers.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.