Taste of the Ozarks: Sheet Pan Lemon Garlic Chicken

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Try this chicken recipe.

Sheet Pan Lemon Garlic Chicken

Ingredients:

•1/4 cup olive oil

•2 tablespoons lemon juice

•3 garlic cloves, minced

•1-1/2 teaspoons minced fresh thyme or 3/4 teaspoon dried thyme

•1 teaspoon salt

•1/2 teaspoon minced fresh rosemary or 1/4 teaspoon dried rosemary, crushed

•1/4 teaspoon pepper

•6 bone-in chicken thighs

•6 chicken drumsticks

•1 pound baby red potatoes, halved

•1 medium lemon, sliced

•2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley

1. Preheat oven to 425°. In a small bowl, whisk the first 7 ingredients until blended. Pour 1/4 cup marinade into a large bowl or shallow dish. Add chicken and turn to coat. Refrigerate for 30 minutes. Cover and refrigerate the remaining marinade.

2. Drain chicken, discarding any remaining marinade in a bowl. Place chicken in a 15x10x1-in. baking pan; add potatoes in a single layer. Drizzle reserved marinade over potatoes; top with lemon slices. Bake until a thermometer inserted in the chicken reads 170°-175° and potatoes are tender, 40-45 minutes. If desired, broil chicken 3-4 inches from heat until deep golden brown, about 3-4 minutes.

Sprinkle with parsley before serving.

