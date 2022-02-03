Traffic engineers work to keep traffic flowing through Springfield during winter blast

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Traffic Management Center in Springfield has been preparing for this winter blast for days.

City traffic engineers say there’s been 55 percent less vehicles out on the roads Tuesday compared to Wednesday.

That, along with the efforts to pre-treat the roads ahead of the storm, has really cut down on the number of accidents.

But not everyone has the option to stay home.

“When we’re the only thing open and people can’t get out we’re probably fairly important at least for that moment,” said Terry Bench.

If you’re stuck at home during this week’s winter storm in the Ozarks chances are you might call upon delivery drivers, like Bench to keep you and your family fed.

“Probably the hardest part of doing the driver’s job is getting out of your car and getting up to people’s door and coming back because sometimes people don’t get their driveways scooped off or their porch so we’ve go to go through all of that to get to the door,” he said.

He says was ready to do battle with the roads Wednesday.

“I’m not so worried about the snow part. I get around in it pretty good. But the ice is a little scary. It wasn’t bad at all today,” explained Bench.

“We don’t have as many incidents. We don’t have the back ups because of the slow travel that we have with the snow coming in, said Springfield Traffic Engineer Tom Dancey.

He says the number of vehicle accidents, so far this week, are a lot lower compared to the last major winter storm that happened four years ago.

“We had about 400 traffic related incidents in our system that we dealt with that day. So far today we’re up to about 60,” he said.

Dancy says crews monitoring traffic can change the timing of the signal lights to keep traffic flowing as well as get emergency crews out to accidents faster, clearing the roads more quickly.

The pandemic is also helping.

More people can work remotely.

Schools being closed has also helped.

“A lot of people are staying home. That certainly helps,” he said.

But people like Terry who can’t stay home it’s best to be extra careful.

“You just slow down and take your time,” he said.

Officials say traffic engineers will be at the Traffic Management Center in Springfield to monitor the next wave of the storm that’s expected to hit the region and will make the necessary adjustments to signals as needed.

