On Your Side: Answering your tax questions on child tax credits, home remodels

A viewer asked: My 88-year-old mother did not get her stimulus and she doesn’t file taxes. What can she do?

“They may want to consider filing their tax return just to claim that stimulus payment for the Recovery Rebate Credit,” said Tiffany Cossey, an accounting professor at Drury University.

Depending on her income, she might be able to file for free.

A viewer spent thousands on a home remodel. They asked: Can we deduct anything?

“I’ve got an unfortunate answer for them. If you’ve spent money on remodeling or major repairs, those are not deductible,” said Cossey.

A viewer asked: How is that child tax credit and stimulus going to affect my tax refund?

“The stimulus will not affect your tax refund if you received everything you are entitled to. If you were due a stimulus payment and you did not receive it, it will increase your refund because you will claim it on your 2021 taxes. The child tax credit is a little more complex. If you’re entitled, that will be calculated on your return. Any advanced payments that you received toward that credit will reduce the amount of refund you would be entitled to,” said Cossey.

If you had a baby, adopted, or became a legal guardian last year, tell Uncle Sam when you file so you can get the credit.

