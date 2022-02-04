Advertisement

Amazon increasing price of Prime membership

Amazon is raising the price of its annual Prime membership to $139.
Amazon is raising the price of its annual Prime membership to $139.(Amazon)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Prepare to pay more money if you want to keep your Amazon Prime membership.

The company announced Thursday its subscription prices are rising to $20, making it $139 a year.

A monthly version will also cost $2 more.

Amazon says the increase is due to expanded services like Prime Video and same-day shipping.

The company also cites rising labor and transportation costs are affecting its goods and industries.

Amazon hasn’t raised the prime subscription fee since 2018.

The cost went up $20 that year

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One last round of snow is possible tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: One Last Round of Snow
On Monday night people across the Ozarks saw a very strange light in the night sky and now we...
What was that strange swirling light in the Ozarks sky on Monday night?
Winter Weather/KY3 News
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Storm Warning issued for the Ozarks
Winter Weather Resources/KY3 News
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Resources for wintry weather, road conditions in the Ozarks
Christie Ross/Lincoln, Mo.
PICTURES: Snow falls on the northern Ozarks Wednesday morning

Latest News

Even though President Vladimir Putin said a month ago that he wants a quick answer to the...
Despite Russian warning, Ukraine talks continue
FILE - Marriott human resources recruiter Mariela Cuevas, left, talks to Lisbet Oliveros,...
Surging omicron cases and worker shortage likely hurt hiring
BinaxNOW test kit
Fact Finders: Are COVID rapid test kits safe for your baby?
Fact Finders: COVID rapid test safe for babies?