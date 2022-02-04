Advertisement

Branson Public Works crews treating roads through Friday

By Madison Horner
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Branson Public Works crews have put in many hours clearing streets to keep the community safe.

Branson Public Works building maintenance supervisor Michael Meyer says when Branson residents woke up Friday morning, the side roads were probably covered. Throughout the day most of the snow has melted.

”We start with one lane and then try to go to two lanes and we stay out on the main roads, to begin with, and then start branching back into the back roads and neighborhoods,” said Meyer.

Meyer says other than the larger amount of snow Branson received, it was a little easier to treat.

”It wasn’t quite as slick as it had been in the past allowing them to at least break a pathway on each road,” said Meyer.

Road crews say they have spread more material across the city this winter.

”I’ve probably spread seven or eight tons myself,” Meyer said. “So you take that times 20 or 25 other trucks it makes for a lot.”

He says despite some melting, he encourages drivers to use caution because there could be slick spots in the morning.

”Tonight whenever it re-freezes that’s where the problems are going to come in so everyone needs to slow down and be careful and watch out for this stuff,” said Meyer.

Trucks will continue to be out Friday night treating roads. If you do get out, make sure to keep your speed low and give crews space to do their job.

