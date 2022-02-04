Christian County Commission to replace three century-old bridges

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Christian County Commission will soon replace three bridges, all which are more than 100 years old and considered to be in poor condition.

Christian County is using American Rescue Plan Act money to replace three structures known as the Green Bridge, Hawkins Bridge, and Red Bridge. The bridges currently do not allow proper access for emergency, school, agricultural and public services.

“These three bridges have been a source of great concern for several years”, said Presiding Commissioner Ralph Phillips. “We experienced the disruption caused by the closing of Riverside Bridge. Closure of these bridges would present an even larger problem as they are located in places where State or Federal assistance would not typically be available. This has been a huge financial liability hanging over the County.”

The Green Bridge, which opened in 1912, is located north of Ozark and goes over the Finley Creek. The Christian County released some renderings last November of how the bridge might look.

Crews built the Hawkins Bridge in 1915, which also goes over the Finley Creek. The Red Bridge, which goes over Bull Creek, was also built in 1915.

Replacing the 3 bridges will cost an estimated $8.1 million. Christian County Highway Administrator Miranda Beadles will oversee these projects.

