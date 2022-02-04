Driver, passenger escape from their car after it overturned into the water in Pulaski County, Mo.

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) -A driver and passenger are okay after their car overturned into the water Thursday night.

The car went into the water just before 7:00 on Carroll Cave Road at Perkins Slab north of Richland.

The Tri-County Fire Protection District says when they arrived, they found the car on its roof submerged in water. Both the driver and passenger managed to get out of the car, they weren’t hurt.

Pulaski Medic 24, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri Highway Patrol also responded.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.