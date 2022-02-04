Advertisement

Drivers use caution, take commutes slow amid Springfield snow

By Abbey Taylor
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you ventured out in the snow on Thursday, you would most likely agree the roads around the Ozarks weren’t pleasant.

“I haven’t gone down a single road that hasn’t made me slide a little bit,” said driver Joseph Raine.

That’s why Raine is took his time out on the roads Thursday. Even the main arteries around Springfield, like Glenstone and National, were covered with snow.

“The roads right now are treacherous,” said plow truck driver Mark Lawrence. “Traveling is really bad.”

You can trust Mark Lawrence with Springfield Public Works. He’s been plowing snow for 15 years. He encourages those to stay in if they’re able to.

Some people took the commute to get to work Thursday, like Sarah Dudley. She works at an emergency shelter.

“They’re dependent on people to be there for kids and clients no matter what the weather is,” said Dudley.

If you are out on the roads, Lawrence said to be mindful of the plow truck drivers and give them plenty of space to do their job.

