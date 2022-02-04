Advertisement

ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Police searching for woman who left Mercy Hospital in Springfield

Jeanne Marie Cable, 66, disappeared from Mercy Hospital on January 3.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a woman reported missing.

Jeanne Marie Cable, 66, disappeared from Mercy Hospital on January 3 (the date is correct according to the Springfield Police Department). Police say she suffers from dementia.

Call 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

